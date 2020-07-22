Thai Prime Minister to reveal new cabinet line-up soon

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has revealed that he has decided on a cabinet reshuffle but it is still waiting to be finalized.

Prayut held a weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the first after six ministers resigned from their posts in the past week amid the intra-party politics of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).







The Prime Minister told reporters at Government House that he made the decisions for the new Cabinet line-up but they needed to wait for an official announcement.

He refused to answer questions about specific portfolios that have been highly contentious including deputy prime minister for economic affairs, finance minister and energy minister.

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, Higher Education, Science and Innovations Minister Suvit Maesincee resigned last week after serving in Prayut administrations for five years.They had reportedly been pressured by other factions in the PPRP.

Prayut reiterated that the reshuffle would be complete as soon as possible.

It is speculated that Prayut planned to appoint technocrats or high-profile figures in finance to key cabinet posts. (TNA)











