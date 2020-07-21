Thai Health Minister wants harsh punishment on hospital attackers

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he wanted fullest legal action against the people who attacked medical personnel at two hospitals in Samut Prakan province on Sunday.







He condemned the people for violent reactions on a doctor and personnel at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital where their friend was pronounced dead after being stabbed in a brawl in Samut Prakan on Sunday.

“Hospitals were not wrong. Administrators and police must take the fullest legal action so that the people cannot cause trouble to the public. The management of the hospitals must file complaints against those responsible. Do not reach a compromise,” Mr Anutin said.



About a dozen people were arrested for attacking Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital and then Muangsamut Hospital where their injured rivals were being treated.

MrAnutin said that the director-general of the Health Support Service Department would follow up the issue at the two hospitals.

“The incident concerned conscience. It is not right to attack any doctor who cannot save life,” he said. (TNA)











