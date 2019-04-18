5,000 vehicles seized from Songkran drivers

Bangkok – Measures to seize vehicles from persons found driving while under the influence of alcohol during the five days of the Songkran holidays resulted in some 5,000 cars and motorcycles being impounded by officials.

From 11th-15th April, officials seized 5,318 vehicles from drunk drivers, including 3,907 motorcycles and 1,411 cars, and have filed cases against the violators.

The general public started travelling back to Bangkok from their hometowns yesterday, with key Bangkok-bound roads from all regions being crowded with traffic.