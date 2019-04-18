Royally-bestowed ‘Yellow Star’ tree planted at Government House

Bangkok – Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, led his cabinet ministers in planting a royally-bestowed “Yellow Star” tree at the Government House compound in Bangkok on Wednesday. The tree inaugurates the “One Province, One Road in Honor of His Majesty the King” project.

On Monday (Apr 15), His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted an audience in which Gen. Prayut and the governors of 76 provinces plus the Bangkok Governor received “Yellow Star” trees, which will be planted to mark the occasion of His Majesty the King’s coronation next month. The “Yellow Star” tree is the symbolic tree of His Majesty the King, and it is also a symbol of abundance.

The trees will be planted along one of the selected main roads in each province of Thailand to promote its identity.