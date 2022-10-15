Pattaya very cloudy sky and cooler with strong winds, moderate waive height

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Isolated thundershowers with strong winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo and Chachoengsao. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 27-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers.

During 15 – 16 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers with strong wind.

During 17 – 21 Oct, isolated thundershowers with strong wind, 1 – 3 °C drop in temperature. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1 – 2 meter and above 2 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.







Weather Warning

“Tropical Storm SONCA”

No. 8 Time Issued : October 15, 2022

At 7.00 a.m. on 15 October, tropical storm SONCA was downgraded to tropical depression over Danang, Vietnam and at 10.00 a.m., it was centered at Quang Nam, Vietnam about 10 km east of Sekong Province, Laos or latitude 16.0 degrees north and longitude 107.5 degrees east. With its sustained wind speed about 50 km/hr, the storm is moving west at a speed about 20 km/hr. The storm will decline rapidly to an active low-pressure cell, respectively. More rain is forecast for the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinities and the East. Isolated heavy rains with strong winds are also possible in northeastern provinces: Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.







The strengthening wind and waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea are 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.



































