5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to arrive in 4th quarter after deal signing on July 23

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) said it would start to sign contracts for the supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna on July 16.

GPO deputy managing director Sirikul Matevelungsun said GPO finished Moderna vaccine quotas for 285 private hospitals and would start to sign contracts with them on July 16. The contract signing ceremonies will happen together with payments for the vaccine and will be concluded by July 21.







Then GPO would sign a contract with Zuellig Pharma Co, which represented Moderna in Thailand, on July 23 for the vaccine import and the signing schedule was set sooner than earlier planned, Ms Sirikul said.

She also said that 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were set to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. (TNA)



















