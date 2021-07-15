Bangkok uses antigen test kits for quick results and treatment in communities

Sixty-nine ‘COVID-19 Comprehensive Response Teams’ will start mass COVID-19 testing in 69 communities of Bangkok today.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the mass testing teams would conduct active case finding as the capital had 130 clusters of COVID-19 cases.







The teams were assigned to complete mass testing in 200 communities in Bangkok within July 17. They would identify COVID-19 cases for isolation. The teams would use antigen test kits for quick test results and treatment, she said.

Meanwhile, the National Vaccine Committee approved the acquisition of 120 million doses of various kinds of COVID-19 vaccines next year. They could be m-RNA, virus vector and protein subunit types among others.







The approval responded to the present situation of COVID-19 mutation.

The committee expected the country to procure 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year. (TNA)



















