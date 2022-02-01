4th COVID vaccine jabs offered at Bang Sue Station, Bangkok

The Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station invites people to receive the Pfizer vaccine as their fourth jab of COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the vaccination center, said the center today started to give the fourth jab to mobile phone-based registrants and allow recipients who got the third or the fourth dose to choose if they would obtain a half dose or a full dose injected under their skin or into their muscle.



The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization already approved the administration of half a dose of an mRNA vaccine and the injection under the skin. The center used the vaccine of Pfizer for the purpose.

Studies in Thailand and other countries found that half a dose and a full dose were equally effective. The administration of half a dose saved vaccines and reduced side effects, Dr Mingkwan said.



The director of the Central Vaccination Center also said that COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 years could be reserved through mobile phone operators from Feb 8 onwards and would start on Feb 10 for 5,000 young recipients a day.

At present, the center inoculated 30,000 people a day including about 7,500 recipients of the fourth dose, she said. (TNA)

