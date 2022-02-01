Pattaya’s ‘unlucky’ Chinese-Thais pray for Year of Tiger not to maul them

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
351
People born in the years of the monkey, snake, pig and tiger perform a “galor” ceremony to ward off bad luck.

Chinese-Thai people believing the Year of the Tiger will bring bad luck, prayed for heavenly intervention at the start of Pattaya’s Lunar New Year festival.

While many Pattaya locals of Chinese ancestry came to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation Jan. 31 to pray for prosperity, those born in the years of the monkey, snake, pig and tiger performed a “galor” ceremony to ward off bad luck and paid respects to Tai Sui Ye, the guardian god of this year. They also wrote their names on slips of paper to leave their fortunes with the deity.


People born in unlucky years must pay their respects to Tai Sui Ye, the guardian god of this year.



Many Thai-Chinese people, whether blessed with good luck or cursed with bad, made merit on the occasion of Chinese New Year at the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation in Naklua.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR