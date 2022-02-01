Pattaya’s ‘unlucky’ Chinese-Thais pray for Year of Tiger not to maul them

Chinese-Thai people believing the Year of the Tiger will bring bad luck, prayed for heavenly intervention at the start of Pattaya’s Lunar New Year festival.

While many Pattaya locals of Chinese ancestry came to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation Jan. 31 to pray for prosperity, those born in the years of the monkey, snake, pig and tiger performed a “galor” ceremony to ward off bad luck and paid respects to Tai Sui Ye, the guardian god of this year. They also wrote their names on slips of paper to leave their fortunes with the deity.







































