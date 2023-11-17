41 Thais stranded in conflict area in Myanmar to return to Thailand

The first batch of 41 Thai nationals, stranded in the conflict area in Myanmar’s Laukkaing will enter Thailand through the Mae Sai checkpoint in Chiang Rai on November 17.

The Royal Thai Army has been providing assistance to the first group of 41 Thai nationals who were lured to work in Laukkaing, Shan State, Myanmar.







Col. Natee Timsen, the commander of the ad-hoc unit of the Pa Muang task force and a member of the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) met with the chief of the Strategic Command in Tachileik to coordinate the preparations for the return of the Thai nationals.

At noon on November 16, the United Wa State Army handed over the 41 Thai nationals to the Myanmar military. Currently, all of them are undergoing the first step in the process, which involves screening and verifying personal documents.







Once this step is completed, the 41 Thai nationals will travel by car to Kengtung for a temporary stay before crossing the border through the Tachileik-Mae Sai border checkpoint tomorrow. (TNA)































