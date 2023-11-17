PM seeks Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaboration in Thailand’s transition to digital economy

In a strategic move to bolster Thailand’s global economic standing, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin engaged in discussions with Amazon Web Services (AWS) executives during his visit to the United States. The focus of this collaboration revolves around the integration of digital technology into Thai businesses and organizations, signifying a crucial step in elevating the nation’s competitiveness on the international stage. AWS expressed immediate support for Thailand’s transition to a digital economy, praising the Prime Minister’s commitment to driving growth through cutting-edge technology and fostering innovation.







During his visit to San Francisco, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also took the opportunity to connect with Thai students at Stanford University. His emphasis on the government’s role in ensuring a promising future for these students underscores a commitment to encouraging their return and active participation in Thailand’s development.

The Prime Minister extended invitations to foreign investors during the APEC meeting, laying the groundwork for collaborative discussions and the imminent signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding. This initiative is anticipated to attract esteemed companies to invest in Thailand, concurrently facilitating the return of skilled Thai students from abroad, thereby contributing to the nation’s advancement. (NNT)



















































