4 ex-cops get 5-year prison terms for extorting Taiwanese celebrity for e-cigarettes possession

A court has sentenced four former Huaykwang police officers to five years in prison each for their involvement in a scheme to extort money from a Taiwanese celebrity and her friends, claiming they possessed e-cigarettes.

Today, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases handed down its verdict in the criminal case, involving six police officers.







This high-profile case dates back to early this year when former Huaykwang police officers set up a checkpoint to demand money from a Taiwanese female celebrity who was traveling with friends from Singapore. The officers claimed that they were in possession of e-cigarettes which were illegal in Thailand and extorted 27,000 Baht from them.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2023, and the celebrity later revealed the extortion via social media. Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police Bureau issued order, removing all six officers from their positions on February 2.







In summary, the court has ruled that four accused officers were guilty of violating various sections of the Thai criminal code related to corruption and misconduct. They have been sentenced to five years in prison. The court dismissed the case against two other police officers. (TNA)

























