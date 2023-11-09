Cyber police investigates AI-generated monk images

The cyber police are investigating into the source of the AI-generated images of Buddhist monks playing a concert, shared on social media.

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has requested that cybercrime police investigate the nine AI-generated images that may potentially harm the reputation of the monastic community and cause discomfort among Buddhists.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Chusak Kanadnid in charge of technology-related crime investigation and analysis, revealed that they have examined these AI-generated images of Buddhist monks playing a concert, totaling 9 images, found on Facebook by the NOB.

These AI-generated images were created using the software “CHAT GPT” by a private company in the United States. To use this software, individuals must become members and pay a fee, similar to downloading and using certain software programs.







Legal actions will be taken separately between those who issued the commands to create these images and those who shared the images on social media.

Cybercrime police are currently deliberating with the prosecutors about which legal charges may apply. The creation of AI-generated images may be subject to specific legal consequences, while those who shared the images on social media could potentially be charged with insulting the Buddhist religion.

Investigations will continue to identify the source of the posts and summon those responsible for questioning. (TNA)





































