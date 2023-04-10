332 online scammers and fraudsters arrested in past 6 months

A total of 332 suspects involved in cases of online scams and fraud have been arrested over the past six months, with damages totaling more than 3.6 billion baht, according to police reports.

Between October 1, 2022, and March 31 of this year, such online crimes caused a total of 3.64 billion baht in damages, and officials seized a total of 449 million baht associated with these cases.

The majority of cases were related to fraudulent offers of goods and services, money transfers, loan scams, digital investment scams, and intimidating scam calls.







Following the enactment of a royal decree on the prevention and suppression of technology crimes on March 17, police officials froze transactions linked to nearly 1,400 fraudulent bank accounts belonging to 640 individuals.

Police have also initiated a training campaign for personnel on digital crimes, with plans to extend this campaign to the general public through schools, universities, and other agencies. (NNT)















