Crowds to Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island swell before Songkran

Koh Larn, is seeing strong tourist numbers even before Songkran hits.

On April 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. alone, ferries going to the tourist island carried 13,400 Thai and foreign tourists, with overseas visitors coming mostly from India, China, South Korea and Russia.

That has meant good trade for Koh Larn beach vendors and merchants, who are expecting to make 5,000-10,000 baht a day during the April 13-16 Songkran weekend.







Pattaya has been rolling out the welcome mat for island tourists, offering free parking for 300 cars at Bali Hai Pier, golf carts to carry older people and families with young children to the jetty, and personnel on the island offering arriving visitors information on accommodations, transportation and tourist attractions.

















