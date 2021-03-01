33 injured in clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Sunday

BANGKOK – According to Erawan emergency center, at least 33 people, including 23 policemen and 10 anti-government protesters, were injured in clashes in front of the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Sunday night.

A police officer reportedly died of a heart failure while on duty at the scene after having been rushed to Rajvithee Hospital.

Police used rubber bullets, tear-gas and high-pressure water jets to break up hundreds of protesters after they refused to disperse and started hurling projectiles at them.







Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen said police had to take action against the protesters who ignored their repeated orders to end the demonstration and tried to break the barriers in front of the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guards, which also houses the residence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Erawan center reported that all the injured policemen and protesters were sent to various hospitals. (NNT)











