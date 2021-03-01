Phuket and Koh Samui receive first vaccine shots today

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that priority groups in 18 provinces received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

They were Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, Koh Samui district of Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi and Krabi.







DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said priority groups in the major centres of Chiang Mai and Bangkok were inoculated on Monday while those in Mae Sot in Tak, Phuket and Koh Samui will receive the first of their two vaccine shots on Tuesday.

He said a total of 110,000 doses of the Sinovac formula had been distributed to 11 provinces, and another 800,000 doses will arrive this month and will also be reserved for those most in need. (NNT)











