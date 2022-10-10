3 Oarsmen missing in accident during boat race in Maha Sarakham, Northeast Thailand

Three oarsmen went missing in the Chi River in this northeastern province when their boat hit a bridge pillar just after their victory.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm yesterday (Oct 9) during the final round of the race of 40-oarsmen’s boats at Wat Tha Tum in Muang district. It was the biggest boat race of Maha Sarakham.







Amid deafening cheers, the In Plaeng boat from Kalasin province hit a pillar of the Tha Tum Lam Chi bridge while it was near the finishing line. It capsized and three oarsmen disappeared.

Pol Maj Wisit Narawang, chief of the Tha Tum police station, said the boat hit the pillar after passing the finishing line and its oarsmen were raising oars to celebrate their victory. At the very moment, the strong current of the Chi River swept the boat to the pillar, he said.







Two other people were slightly injured and sent to Mahasarakham Hospital.

Rescue workers suspended their search at 11pm yesterday due to the strong current of the river and darkness. They resumed the mission this morning. (TNA)































