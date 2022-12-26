18th anniversary of deadly Tsunami commemorated on Phuket and Koh Phi Phi

There were religious ceremonies in several southern provinces to mark the 18th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami.

In Thalang district of Phuket, there were Buddhist, Christian and Islamic rites at the Mai Khao Cemetery to make merits for dead and missing victims of the tsunami which happened on Dec 26, 2004. Participants in the ceremonies observed a one-minute silence and laid wreaths and white roses at the memorial wall listing the names of victims from 45 countries.







On Koh Phi Phi in Muang district of Krabi, a similar event was organized at Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel. Crowds of government officials, civilians, business operators and local and foreign tourists attended it.

There were religious ceremonies. Flowers were placed in front of the pictures of dead victims. Scuba divers took a stainless steel garland to an undersea monument of the Indian Ocean tsunami about two kilometers off Koh Phi Phi. The monument becomes a place for learning and dive site for visitors. (TNA)





























