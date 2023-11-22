3 million meth pills seized from boat on Mekong River in Chiang Rai

The Mekong River patrol unit in collaboration with paramilitary rangers and border patrol police intercepted drug smuggling in the northern border province of Chiang Rai.

The joint operation led to the confiscation of approximately 3 million methamphetamine pills. The officials, patrolling the Mekong River in Chiang Saen, discovered a suspicious boat approaching the Thai shore near the village of Suan Dok, Ban Saeo sub-district.







Upon reaching the Thai side, the authorities positioned themselves to inspect the boat. The occupants noticed the law enforcement presence and immediately jumped into the river to escape.

The officials swiftly conducted a search and seizure operation, uncovering 15 sacks containing an estimated 3 million meth pills on board. They will expand investigation to arrest the suspects, involving the drug smuggling. (TNA)



























