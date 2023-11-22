Blackpink contract renewals awaits final decision, says YG

K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to renew its group contract with YG Entertainment, as reported by South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo. This renewal allows them to continue as a group under the agency, while they are free to individually engage with other representatives for solo promotions.







According to the report, two members have already committed to continuing the group’s activities, though their identities have not been disclosed.

YG Entertainment has stated that discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made yet. The agency added that negotiations regarding the exclusive contracts are in process, with the outcome to be disclosed in a future management document.







Known as the “biggest girl group in the world”, Blackpink comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Thailand’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. The group’s future had been a topic of speculation, especially as their seven-year contract reportedly concluded in August. YG Entertainment’s silence on the matter led to a 13% drop in their stock price in September, following rumors that only Rose might remain with the agency.

A recent CNBC report, however, indicated a rebound in YG Entertainment’s shares by 3%, following news that Blackpink might continue as a group. (NNT)



























