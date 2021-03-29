2nd crackdown at Bangkok Government House in 1 day

Riot police arrested about 30 anti-government protesters who demanded the release of their colleagues who had been rounded up at their ‘village’ beside Bangkok Government House in the morning.



At 6pm police warned protesters through loudspeakers to remove the road blockages they called their “Thalu Fa village” on Rama V within 15 minutes. Police said the protesters violated a ban on illegal assemblies and a disease control regulation under the Infectious Diseases Act.







The protesters set up their stage and barriers there and demanded the release of 70 protesters who had been arrested in the morning.





At the 15-minute deadline, riot police marched towards the protesters and arrested about 30 of them including Shinawat “Bright” Chankrachang who is a new rally leader from Nonthaburi province.

They were interrogated and would face charges later. (TNA)













