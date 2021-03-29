No immediate evacuation of Thais from Myanmar is required

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the turmoil in Myanmar has not yet reached a level as to require an immediate evacuation of Thai people, and no Thai had been harmed by the political turmoil after the recent coup.



Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon had already prepared a plan to evacuate Thai people, and the situation was assessed every day.







He said the Royal Thai Embassy and Team Thailand in Yangon have held meetings to discuss the situation continuously, including improvements for evacuating Thai people in accordance with current events and with great care.







Mr. Thani added that if the situation rises to another level, the Thai authority has already prepared every step. Myanmar has already recommended that those without major activities in Myanmar should consider returning to their country by commercial aircraft. However, no country has yet informed or asked to evacuate all of its nationals. (NNT)













