FC Bayern München Executive Vice Chairman pleased with increasing number of Thai fans

Mr. Michael Diederich, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of FC Bayern München AG, together with Mr. Roy Makaay, FC Bayern München football legend, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime minister welcomed FC Bayern München Executive Vice Chairman, and was pleased to learn that FC Bayern München AG has established its office in Thailand in 2022 with an aim to expand their business in Asia. He hoped for further collaboration between Thailand and FC Bayern München AG, especially in the training and skill enhancement of Thai young footballers and personnel.







FC Bayern München Executive Vice Chairman expressed pleasure to visit Thailand where the football club has garnered an increasing number of fans. FC Bayern München AG has collaborated with business partners to establish an office in Thailand in 2022 with confidence in the country’s potential for future business expansion. The club also intends to strengthen relations with the fans in Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia.

Both parties discussed business expansion plan. The Prime Minister disclosed the Government’s policy to promote Thailand as world’s investment destination, providing investors with investment privileges, quality infrastructure, and long-term visa, on which the club will later discuss in detail with the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI). (PRD)











































