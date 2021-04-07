200 entertainment venues in Bangkok ordered closed

Bangkok city hall is trying to control Covid-19 clusters from entertainment venues as almost 200 entertainment places were ordered to close for two weeks.

After the new clusters of infections were detected in night-entertainment venues in the capital, Bangkok city hall is now vaccinating at-risk groups working there.







The city governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday visited a vaccination unit at the That Thong Temple in Thong Lor area. He said there are adequate jabs for workers at entertainment places to contain Covid-19 infection in the Thong Lor cluster.



He admitted that he was concerned over the new clusters in Thong Lor area as the number of infections rose to 118 following the Covid-19 testing of 1,777 people. He asked for cooperation from operators of entertainment venues and relevant persons to assist in disease investigation to search for risk groups, who are invited to receive Covid-19 vaccine.







He said the BMA is vaccinating 2,100 people against Covid-19 who worked at entertainment places in Thong Lor area, the centre of a virus cluster. The vaccine doses are prepared for the inoculation of as many as 6,000 people or more.

Visitors to seven pubs including Krystal Thong Lor 25, Baan Phahol Cafe and Bar in Chatuchak, Ekkamai Beer House, Bla Bla Pub, Dollar Bangkok in Thong Lor, The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai in March are instructed to get the Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the capital’s infectious disease committee closed 196 entertainment places like pubs, bars and karaoke parlours from April 6-19 to contain Covid-19.



Those entertainment venues, ordered to close comprise 81 entertainment places in Wattana district, 75 others in Klong Toey district and 40 more in Bang Khae district.



Thailand on Tuesday reported 250 new coronavirus cases, taking the total cases to 29,571 and no new deaths. (TNA)











