Covid-19 is controllable says Thai Prime Minister

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha assured that Covid-19 would be under control and field hospitals could be set up in Bangkok to contain the disease.







Gen Prayut said after the cabinet’s meeting that the Covid-19 situation in the country was controllable and he ordered the Public Health Ministry to impose measures to contain the disease.



He also told the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Interior Ministry to be ready to set up field hospitals in case that the Covid-19 situation escalates. The Defense Ministry can open more field hospitals if the situation is too serious for the BMA and the Interior Ministry to cope.







Besides, the prime minister said he allowed provincial governors to impose more measures to suit their local situations.

Stricter disease control measures would be exercised to prevent transmission in activities during the Songkran festival and the activities that would gather crowds should be called off, such as Buddha image bathing and merit-making events, Gen Prayut said.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 334 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours as the total rose to 29,905. The BMA was intensifying its disease control measures after COVID-19 from its entertainment places spread to 291 people in 14 provinces. (TNA)













