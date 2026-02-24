Russian woman taken to Pattaya Police Station after erratic behavior in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien, working with police from Pattaya City Police Station, intervened after a Russian woman was reported behaving abnormally in public on February 23.

Authorities were called to the scene after the woman was seen repeatedly striking her head against a wall for unknown reasons. When approached, she refused to speak with officers and did not provide any information.







For her own safety and to prevent potential harm to others nearby, police decided to take the woman to the police station to calm down and be monitored.

Officials said the action was a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring public safety while assessing the situation further.



































