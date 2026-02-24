Credit cards stolen mid-flight DSI warns Thailand’s air travelers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has issued a public warning after uncovering a new scam targeting airline passengers, involving the theft of credit cards from overhead luggage compartments during flights.

According to the DSI, criminal groups have been infiltrating both domestic and international flights. The suspects take advantage of moments when passengers are asleep or using the restroom to steal credit cards from bags stored in overhead bins. The stolen cards are then immediately used via portable credit card readers or contactless payment devices connected to mobile phones.







Authorities said nearly 100 victims have already been reported, prompting urgent warnings to travelers. The scammers are believed to carry handheld payment tools that allow instant unauthorized transactions before victims realize their cards are missing.

The DSI advised passengers to keep credit cards and valuables close to their person at all times, avoid storing them in overhead compartments, and remain alert during flights. Travelers are urged to notify cabin crew immediately if they see someone accessing overhead bins suspiciously, and to block their cards via mobile banking apps or contact their credit card providers as soon as a loss is detected. (TNA)

Investigations into the organized network are ongoing.



































