Dashcam captures shocking moment sedan hits 83-year-old woman crossing bridge in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 83-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a sedan while crossing a bridge in Sattahip on Sunday morning, with the incident captured on the car’s dashcam, police said.

The crash occurred at around 7:20 a.m. on February 23 on the bridge over the Tao Than intersection on Sukhumvit Road, near Pattaya, inbound toward Sattahip. Pol. Lt. Col. Paiboon Laohanawat, an investigating officer from Sattahip Police Station, was notified and coordinated an urgent response with rescue workers and emergency medical teams.







Rescuers found the victim, later identified as Ms. Chaluay Phongcharoen, 83, lying unconscious in the middle of the bridge as bystanders looked on. Emergency responders immediately performed CPR and called for support from medical teams at Aphakornkiatwong Hospital before rushing her to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for emergency treatment.

A bronze-gray Honda City sedan with visible front-end damage was found at the scene. The driver, identified as Ms. Rattiros Phusongchan, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Ms. Rattiros told investigators she was driving to take her child to school when the elderly woman suddenly stepped onto the roadway while crossing the bridge, leaving her unable to brake in time. She said she immediately alerted authorities after the collision.

Police confirmed that dashcam footage from the vehicle clearly recorded the moments leading up to the crash, showing the elderly woman crossing the bridge just before impact. Investigators are reviewing the footage along with witness statements and physical evidence as part of the ongoing legal process.

The woman remains in critical condition as the investigation continues.







































