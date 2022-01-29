20 billion baht online gambling network busted in Bangkok

Government officials and police arrested many suspects, impounded properties and froze 50 bank accounts with financial transactions worth over 20 billion baht believed to be involved in an online gambling network.







ApiwatKhanthong, a vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, said police and officials first arrested HemaratKhemnatsawat at a hotel in the Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi province. Later authorities raided 22 other locations, arrested seven more suspects and impounded 6 million baht in cash, eight luxury cars, six mansions and 50 bank accounts recording financial transactions worth altogether over 20 billion baht.



MrApiwat said the government’s committee probing damage to the state had received complaints from parents that their children had been lured into online gambling at about 10 websites including SAGAME88, WIP1688 and MBK25.







Investigators suspected MrHemarat of being involved with the gambling websites and also laundering money. Warrants were already issued for the arrest of 52 suspects in the online gambling network and officials asked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to shut down the 10 gambling websites, MrApiwat said. (TNA)



























