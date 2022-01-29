Pattaya Walking Street prepares for arrival of US sailors in February

The Walking Street Community set standardized safety measures for business operators after the U.S. Navy inspected the area in preparation to bring 2,000 sailors for shore leave in February.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho and Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai met Jan. 28 with Walking Street President Naris Petcharat President and business owners to discuss and clarify the imminent opening of businesses that meet the disease-control standards.







Legally, go-go bars, nightclubs and other bars are supposed to be closed. But this week saw the reopening of another handful of chrome pole palaces as “restaurants” with no dancing on stage, but plenty of cavorting on the sofas, with some snacks on the menu as “food”.

Wuttisak noted that Pattaya’s raging Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control, with the district reporting only 99 confirmed cases – antigen tests are not included – and all of Chonburi only 335.

The district chief said strict control measures must continue, including daily testing of all staff and customers and social distancing. Officials are keeping a close watch on some of the go-go restaurants to make sure that these rules are adhered to.

Pol. Col. Kullachart claimed most businesses were following the law and regulations, but noted a few entertainment venues were breaking the rules. Despite some go-go bars having opened under false pretenses, the police chief asserted that bars are not allowed to reopen legally.







It's likely U.S. Navy sailors won't be amused when they get to Walking Street around Valentine's Day and find no love on stage. Nor will they be thrilled about "checkpoints" to be set up at each end of Walking Street where antigen tests and 15-minute waits will be required of all the randy sailors.




























