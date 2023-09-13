20-baht flat fare policy for electric trains is feasible, says Transport Minister

Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, clarified and confirmed that the 20-baht flat fare policy for electric trains is feasible.

He stated that the electric train routes in Bangkok and its surrounding areas operate under different systems; some are managed by the state, while others are operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). This necessitates a period of negotiation to develop unified ticketing, which would require a common technical system.







Within two years, it will be possible to use the electric train service across all lines for a fare of 20 baht.

The 20-baht flat fare policy will be available to people from all walks of life and is expected to make public transport more accessible. This initiative is aimed at solving traffic congestion issues and tackling the PM2.5 air pollution problem. (NNT)













