Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed deep regret over the fatal shooting of a veteran police officer at a local influential figure’s residence in Nakhon Pathom. The premier affirmed that his government does not condone the practice of buying or selling official positions, in response to speculation that the incident may have been related to conflicts over such appointments.

The tragic incident occurred during a meal hosted at the home of the chief of Takong sub-district in Nakhon Pathom’s capital district. Among the guests were several local police officers.







Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn revealed that the crime scene had been tampered with, including via the disabling of CCTV cameras, removal of blood stains, and disposal of bullet casings. He noted that despite the presence of three superintendent-level police officers at the scene, evidence was still allowed to be destroyed.

The prime minister urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, stressing the impact that unfair allocation or purchasing of official positions could have on the morale of dedicated civil servants. (NNT)













