Thai Health Minister ensures to provide public best care possible

Minister of Public Health Cholnan Srikaew clarified the government’s policy on decentralizing health districts and promoting health tourism. According to the minister, the government has formulated its policy along five key dimensions. These include: prioritizing public health as outlined in the constitution and national strategy, addressing public needs, planning for the future of Thailand’s healthcare system, and aligning with the policies of political parties.







For the public health policy of the year 2024, the Ministry of Public Health has issued policies aimed at solving various issues. The new era Ministry can generate revenue for the country through the health dimension, which will be part of the framework for future policy announcements for healthcare professionals.

Social conditions affect health, thereby compromising the well-being of the population. The government plans to establish a committee chaired by the Prime Minister to coordinate public health matters.







The decentralization of authority within the Ministry of Public Health aims to ensure that the public receives the best care possible.

Regarding the issue of whether Thailand becoming a Medical Hub will impact the healthcare of Thai citizens, it was clarified that the government prioritizes public health comprehensively and universally. Citizens can use their national ID cards to access medical treatment everywhere, which assures that the initiative won’t adversely affect domestic healthcare services. The government is confident that this will also bring in foreign capital and improve public services.

On the topic of transferring some sub-district hospitals, it was acknowledged that there are genuine challenges. However, where the process has been successful, it has contributed to public health convenience.







Managing healthcare personnel is subject to civil service regulations, leading to limitations on staffing levels. However, the government aims to solve the issue of staffing shortages. Regarding the attrition rate among healthcare staff, systemic improvements are being planned. The goal is to enable both public and private hospitals to provide equitable access to medical services. (NNT)













