20 baht flat fare for electric trains on two lines begins as part of ‘Quick Win’ policy

Transport Minister Suriya juangroongruangkit has launched 20 baht flat fare for electric trains, commencing on two lines, MRT Purple Line and SRT Red Line to reduce the cost of living for the public.

Today’s Cabinet meeting approved the proposal by the Ministry of Transport to reduce the maximum fare for electric trains to no more than 20 baht (the 20 baht flat fare policy) as part of the Quick Win policy.







The government, through the Ministry of Transport, has officially announced the implementation of the 20 baht flat fare policy for electric trains, reducing the current fare rate that ranges from 14 baht to a maximum of 42 Baht. The new fare structure, where the maximum fare does not exceed 20 baht, will go into effect starting from today (Oct16).

This policy will initially be applied to two projects which are the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Purple Line from Tao Poon to Klong Bang Phai, a 23-kilometer route with 16 stations and the Red Line from Bang Sue to Taling Chan with a 26-kilometer route and 10 stations, as well as from Bang Sue to Rangsit with a 15-kilometer route and 4 stations.







Mr. Suriya emphasized that today marks an important day for the government, and he, along with the executives of the Ministry of Transport and related agencies, traveled to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok’s Chutuchak area, which serves as the starting station for the Red Line train service to announce the implementation of the 20 baht flat fare policy for each line.

Originally, this policy would take effect by the end of 2023 as a gift to the public. However, due to the rising cost of living, caused by international turmoil affecting oil prices and directly impacting car users, the government decided to expedite the policy’s implementation.

Furthermore, Mr. Suriya said that for other electric train lines, the Ministry of Transport will establish a joint committee with private sector participation to extend the 20 baht flat fare policy to cover the entire network within Bangkok and its surrounding areas, with a target to achieve this within the next two years. (TNA)





















