Military plane brings 130 workers home from Israel

The first group of 130 Thai nationals from the first Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) evacuation mission arrived Thailand safely. The group is the fourth batch of Thai evacuees, arriving home. Earlier, the Thai workers boarded commercial flights to return home following the Hamas-Israel fighting.

Today, at 06.50 a.m., the RTAF’s A340-500 aircraft, carrying Thai evacuees from Israel, arrived at the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Don Mueang. They were welcomed by The Minister of Defence Sutin Klungsang and facilitated with assistance measures by relevant agencies before heading to Bamrasnaradura Institute to reunite with their relatives.







The mission proceeded smoothly, according to the Air Force’s plans. The first flight carried 130 Thai nationals, comprising 127 males, 2 females, and 1 young girl. Upon arrival at Don Mueang Airport, passengers will undergo a health check, immigration procedures, and security screening before proceeding to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Regarding the second flight of Thai evacuees, the Air Force plans to use the A340-500 on October 18, following the same flight path.







When asked how many Thai nationals are expected to be evacuated by the end of the month, the minister estimated approximately 6,000 people. However, the government is considering additional strategies that may allow even more Thai nationals to return safely.

Mr. Sutin further mentioned that the government is exploring options to transport people from Israel to a third country, such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, or Cyprus, using C-130 aircraft. (TNA)











