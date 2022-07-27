2 suspected insurgents killed in Yala, Southern Thailand

Two suspected insurgents were killed in Yala’s Muang district after an unsuccessful negotiation for surrender and an exchange of gunfire.

The incident happened at Poh Yani village in Sateng Nok sub-district. Security officials surrounded a rented house there on Tuesday morning following a tip that two suspected insurgents stayed there and planned to launch a violent attack.







Officials tried to convince both to surrender and also had a village headman and local religious leaders to support the persuasion but to no avail.

The suspects opened fire. After the exchange of gunfire, officials found them dead, one on the roof of the house and the other inside the house.





One of them was a native of Yarang district in Pattani province. The one on the roof had an M4 carbine and a pipe bomb. The other man had a pistol. (TNA)
































