Thai cabinet approves 5th phase of co-payment subsidy scheme

The cabinet endorsed the 5th phase of its co-payment subsidy scheme giving 800 baht for each recipient to spend during a two-month-long period from September to October.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that each recipient would be allowed to spend no more than 150 baht per day during the period starting on Sept 1.







Besides, the cabinet approved to give the additional 200-baht monthly handout for government welfare card holders and the people who needed special assistance for two months in September and October or 400 baht in total per person, Gen Prayut said.

The people in need include those who have no internet connection, cannot use the Paotang application, do not have a smartphone or must depend on other people.



The prime minister said that over the past two years the government spent 854 billion baht as compensation for economic impacts to help about 45 million people including low-income earners, workers under the Social Security scheme, freelancers, farmers, vulnerable groups of people and senior citizens.

The government also spent 280 billion baht on economic stimulation and employment. The spending was supported by the loans that the government received. (TNA)
































