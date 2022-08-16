2 foreigners on plane next to monkeypox infected woman under surveillance

Thailand has its fifth monkeypox case who is a Thai woman returning from Dubai, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the Thai woman aged 25 years arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Aug 14.







She was sick and detected by disease control officials at the airport. The woman was cooperative with the officials.

Dr Opas said that she had blisters on her body and tested positive for monkeypox. She was sent to hospital for treatment.







No one was in close contact with her except two foreign passengers who sat next to her on the plane. Officials were following the foreigners in accordance with their surveillance measures, the director-general said.

Monkeypox was not easily transmitted through shared meals or breathing. Infection needed very close contact which was not limited to intercourse, he said.

There were more than 30,000 monkeypox cases worldwide and only about six of them died of the disease, Dr Opas said. (TNA)

































