19-month-old girl trapped in deep well rescued after 18 hours

A 19-month-old Mynamar girl who fell down a 15-metre deep groundwater hole was finally rescued safely after an 18-hour overnight rescue operation at a cassava plantation in Phop Phra district of Tak province.

The girl accidentally fell into the groundwater well as she was playing while her parents were working at a nearby cassava plantation. The parent who are the migrant workers from Myanmar said the girl disappeared they took a break from harvesting cassava and started searching for her. They heard cries from the hole and immediately rushed to find help.







She had been trapped for over 18 hours, from 4pm on Monday until early morning of Tuesday.

The rescuers worked through the night using three mechanical diggers – backhoes and then dug further by hand, to gain access to the trapped girl. Oxygen was pumped into the hole all the time, to enable the child to breathe. PVC pipes were used to prevent the wall of the hole to cave in.

The rescuers and watchers cried out with joyful shout when the girl is emerged from the well. She was put on a stretcher and rushed to hospital for assessment and treatment. (TNA)





































