Pattaya gets its own Thai passport office

The Foreign Affairs Ministry opened the first Thai passport office in Pattaya, complete with the first automated passport kiosk in the East.

Chonburi Gov. Thawatchai Srithong and Pattaya officials and police were on hand Feb. 5 to cut the ribbon on the 650-sq.-meter office on the fourth floor of the Central Pattaya mall.







Department of Consular Affairs Director-General Ruj Thammongkol said the office will operate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except legal holidays. The office will have dedicated parking for those waiting to receive their passports and high-tech queue management.

The office also will have the first automated passport kiosk in the East to allow for application and check status of passports.

For more information, call the Department of Consular Affairs at 02-572-8442.



























