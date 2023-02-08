Pattaya baht-bus driver returns bag with 4,000 euros and phone to Finnish tourist

By Pattaya Mail
Lek the baht-bus driver returned the bag which contained about 4,000 euros and a mobile phone back to the Finnish tourist who hugged him and thanked him for his effort.

A good deed local public transport personnel have done from time to time to impress tourists visiting Pattaya City was obviously making them smile with happiness.

Known only as Lek, a Pattaya baht-bus driver spotted a black bag in the passengers’ area in his pickup and tried his best to find the owner of it. Lek traced the hotel that the tourist stayed and contacted the reception to confirm the loss. He then drove to the hotel in north Pattaya and handed the bag which contained about 4,000 euros and a mobile phone back to the Finnish tourist who hugged him and thanked him for his tirelessly and kind effort. The Finnish visitor surely had more than simple sea, sand, sun experiences to share with her family members and friends when she got back home.


