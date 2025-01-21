Bangkok recognized for its culture, food, and happiness of its residents

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok has been ranked the second-best city in the world for 2025 by Time Out magazine, according to a survey of 20,000 global travelers.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra expressed her delight at the ranking in posts on Facebook and X, highlighting Thai cuisine and culture as key factors attracting tourists.

“This is another piece of good news for Thais today,” she wrote. “Time Out magazine has revealed the results of a survey of around 20,000 tourists, and Bangkok has been ranked second among the best cities in the world for 2025, out of a total of 50 cities.”







She added the survey found that Thai food and Thai culture are the key factors that make tourists fall in love and want to come back again. This is the charm of Thailand. Of course, the government will continue to develop cities, not just in Bangkok but in many provinces throughout Thailand, to encourage tourists to stay longer. Not just staying in Bangkok, but expanding tourism to many other attractive cities or hidden gems throughout Thailand, focusing on creating more activities or ‘Man-Made Tourism’.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of tourist safety and convenient travel through the government’s “Ease of Travelling” policy.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala elaborated on the ranking, stating that the selection of the world’s best cities from 50 candidates in 2025 was based on surveys of over 20,000 tourists worldwide. Bangkok was recognized for its culture, food, and the happiness of its residents, which are key attractions for both Thais and international visitors.



The ranking is based on feedback from residents around the world who shared their views on various aspects, from food and nightlife to culture, value for money, and the overall atmosphere of the city. This year, livability was a key factor in the ranking, focusing on what makes a city feel like home, safe, and happy.

Bangkok scored highly in resident happiness, with residents reporting satisfaction with their life experiences. The city also excelled in value for money, with 84% of residents finding activities such as dining out, having coffee, or going to the cinema affordable and accessible. Furthermore, 86% rated the city’s food as “good” or “excellent.” (TNA)







































