The Culture Ministry has selected 16 Thai festivals to be promoted globally in an effort to showcase the country’s cultural heritage and increase revenue for local communities.

The selected festivals include the following:

Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao Festival: Pattani province Ban Chiang World Heritage Festival: Udon Thani province Hok Peng Festival to Worship Phra That Chao Phu Phiang Chae Haeng: Nan province Hae Malai Khao Tok Festival: Yasothon province Hae Pha Khuen That Festival: Nakhon Si Thammarat province Korat Street Art: Nakhon Ratchasima province Sdok Kok Thom Festival: Sa Kaeo province Kram & Craft Sakon Festival: Sakhon Nakhon province Phuket Food Festival: Phuket province Ngan Bun Klang Ban Festival: Chonburi province Vesak Day Festival: Mae Hong Son province Festival of Floral Offerings: Saraburi province Phaya Sri Satta Nakarata Worship Ceremony: Nakhon Phanom province Tai Lue Local Festival: Phayao province Phetchaburi City of Gastronomy Festival: Phetchaburi province Grand Lantern (Khom San Duang) Festival: Lamphun province