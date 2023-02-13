4th India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Hyderabad on February 12-16

A delegation of journalists from ASEAN countries is visiting India to participate in the fourth India-ASEAN Youth Summit, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on 12-16 February 2023. The project, as part of the ASEAN-India Media Exchange Program, is hosted by the Indian Mission to ASEAN.

After arrival, the delegation attended a briefing on the Indian presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) by a senior official from the G20 Secretariat. As India holds its presidency from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, ASEAN is participating in the G20 this year as a consequence of the “Act East” policy, which was started in 1991. With this policy, India is targeting the development of economic and security cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia. The cooperation between India and ASEAN has been greatly strengthened since then. On the occasion of India G20’s presidency throughout 2023, ASEAN, with its high potential economic growth, participated in the G20 in order to cooperatively enhance the ASEAN economy at the global level.







In addition, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) predicts India’s GDP to touch US$40 trillion by 2047. Amid the pandemic in 2020-21, India recorded more than 40% export growth than in the previous year. India focuses on investment in ASEAN, especially in the fields of infrastructure, electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices, innovation and technology, and imports and exports. Meanwhile, the Indian government is opening opportunities for Thai SMEs and start-ups that wish to invest in India.







On 12-15 February, the delegation is attending the fourth ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Hyderabad, the city with the second-highest number of IT companies in India. Hyderabad is also known as the Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City (HITEC City), because it has gathered numerous IT industries and professionals, which are essential in developing India as a hub of digital technology. (PRD)































