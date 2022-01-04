Pattaya’s Chinese-Thais offer coffins to offset bad luck in ‘22

Chinese-Thais made merit by donating coffins to ward off bad luck at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Since Jan. 1, believers in Chinese deities have contributed money to the foundation’s coffin fund to pay respects to the eight immortals, goddess of mercy, and gods of Taisu and Sexagenary Cycle, the smiling Buddha and Guan Yu.







The Foundation opened for people to pay respect to the gods and make merit from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to cash in on the crowds attending the Naklua Eat & Walk.

The foundation’s ground floor was arranged for the Ka Lor ceremony to change bad fortune for people born in zodiac signs having the worst time in 2022.



Those born in the year of the monkey look to have a miserable year, with those born in the years of the snake, pig and tiger face dodgy prospects for ’22.

To ward off the projected bad luck, believers must pay respect to the various gods by writing their names on a strip of paper used in the ceremony.

































