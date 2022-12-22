133 organizations in Thailand protest against power tariff hike

Representatives of 133 organizations gathered at the Ministry of Energy to protest against a power tariff increase and demand solutions to high electricity fees.

The organizations included the Thailand Consumers Council, networks of consumers' organizations, networks of environmental organizations, the State Enterprises Workers' Federation of Thailand and the labour union of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.







Their representatives sent a letter addressed to Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, demanding solutions to high power fees. They said they would return to get an answer in January.

The organizations proposed power tariffs be frozen and the government stop approving new private power plants and electricity import which allegedly cause high power tariffs.







They also proposed the government control the costs of natural gas for electricity generation, revise the power purchase contracts that favor the private sector and support households in installing solar rooftops. (TNA)
























