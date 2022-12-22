Day 4 of search for missing sailors, area expanded to Surat Thani

The search for missing navy sailors of HTMS Sukhothai entered its fourth day and the search area was expanded to Surat Thani province while an undersea drone was launched to check the sunken corvette.

VAdm Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command, said four large naval vessels were operated in the search mission today while small vessels were used for search along the coast. The search area was expanded to Surat Thani province, he said.







Meanwhile, the navy used its SeaFox mine disposal vehicle to inspect the sunken corvette. If the area is safe, scuba divers will reach the vessel to take its pictures for the operations center of the navy to plan its salvage.

In Chumphon province which is adjacent to the area of the sunken corvette, many organizations set up a search center and assigned their staff to survey the coast of the province where missing sailors might reach ashore. Drones were also used to support the search along the coast of Chumphon. (TNA)





























