126,000 kgs of Sulfuric acid seized at Laem Chabang Port

Following the policy of prime minister Mr. Prayut Chan-o-cha to enhance cooperation between relevant government agencies in detecting chemicals use for producing narcotic precursors, Mr. Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director General of Thai Customs Department, has commanded Mr. Pongthep Buasap acting as Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, Mrs. Nantita Sirikup as Deputy Director General of Thai Customs Department, Mr. Tawal Rodjit as Director of Enforcement Division, Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laemchabang Port Customs Office and each Customs sector to focus on controlling narcotics and precursors while emphasizing that such control would not be a barrier for any relevant industrial entrepreneurs.







On 28 March 2023, at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province, Mr. Julapong Thaveesri as Director General of Department of Industrial Works, Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laemchabang Port Customs Office, Mr. Varis Visantanon as Expert on Cargo Inspection Techniques, Mr. Prasit Deejongcharoen as Director of Customs Control Section, Mr. Thitiphong Khumphuy as Director of Customs Service Section 1 and Mr. Setthawut Chantrawattana as Director of X-Ray and Technology Center, together with Department of Industrial Works, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) of Ministry of Justice, and the Royal Thai Police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Armed Forces Security Center, held a press conference to announce the seizure of transit Sulfuric acid weighing 12,600 kgs in 5 containers with an estimated value of 12.6 million Baht.









Mr. Julapong mentioned that the importation, exportation and transit of the dangerous chemicals use in any industries require relevant permits from Department of Industrial Works as well as other relevant legal requirements in order to prevent smuggling of such chemical to produce narcotics precursors.







Mr. Suradej stated that the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office inspected a transit declaration of hazardous chemical, category 3: Sulfuric acid, exported from India through Thailand to Myanmar, and found that the relevant transit agent conducted customs procedure, but the agent did not submit the required category 3 hazardous chemical permit. Therefore, the officers seized the transit goods for further investigation and filed an accusation that such conduct constitutes an offense for attempting to transit hazardous chemical substances in violation of Sections 244 and complies with Sections 252, 102, 104, 106 of the Customs Act, B.E.2560, in case of importation of prohibited goods into the Kingdom of Thailand ,including Hazard Substances Act B.E 2535, the Notification of the Ministry of Department of industry Re : list of hazard substances B.E. 2556.



Mr. Prasit added more information on statistics of seizure cases in 2023 that the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office has detected hazardous substances: Sodium cyanide weighting 220,000 kgs, attempted to export to Myanmar. Moreover, officers has seized two import narcotics cases of poppy seeds weighing 26,000 kgs and also dried Khat leaves weighing 5,600 kgs, totally valued at 112 million Baht. (NNT)





















