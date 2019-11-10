100 kids play HHN self-protection game

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry joined forces with the Human Help Network to have Chonburi students play the charity’s “Self-Protection Card Game”.

HHN Assistant Director Siromet Akapongpanitch and officials from the ministry’s Chonburi office opened the Nov. 7 event at the Diana Garden Resort in Pattaya.

About 100 kids and youth leaders from 26 schools, vocational colleges and universities participated.

The youths were encouraged to take what they learned from the card game and spread it among their peers. All of those who passed the training were awarded certificates.